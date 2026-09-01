Roma, final push in the transfer market: Gittens the latest gift for Gasperini

Roma's transfer window is going right to the deadline as they prepare one last push. Sporting director Tony D’Amico is working on three options to strengthen the attack: Jamie Leweling, Luiz Henrique and Jamie Gittens.





According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Leweling remains the top name on the list. The Stuttgart German appeals to Gian Piero Gasperini because of his versatility, as he can play both up front and as a wing-back. Roma have raised their bid to €35 million (€30m plus €5m) on a permanent deal, but in the last few hours Everton and Liverpool have also entered the race, pushing the player to take more time and, according to Sky Sport, to lean towards turning Roma down.





Luiz Henrique is proving difficult too: Roma have an agreement with the Zenit Brazilian, but the tight timeframe to complete the paperwork with Russia is an obstacle. Botafogo are also still pushing hard for the player.



