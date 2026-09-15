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'Saying NO to Real Madrid wasn't easy' - Rodri reveals why he snubbed Los Blancos to join Barcelona in sensational summer transfer from Manchester City
Leaving Manchester City for Catalonia
Rodri's departure from Man City was one of the summer's biggest transfer storylines, as the 30-year-old midfielder swapped England for La Liga, opting to join Barcelona despite heavy interest from their fierce rivals Real Madrid.
The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner insisted his choice was completely driven by footballing motives. Rather than being swayed by financial packages or external noise, Rodri prioritised the tactical project being built by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco.
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Sporting project over Spanish capital
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Rodri detailed how his exit from Man City naturally evolved before the Catalan club made their move. "It’s been a process, rather than a decision," he explained. "First, you have to realise that your time there has come to an end and that you might want a new challenge. From there, the moment the opportunity at Barcelona arose, I realised it was the best thing for me for many reasons."
The midfielder was highly coveted by Real Madrid, making his final destination a bitter pill for Los Blancos to swallow. However, Rodri stressed that Barca's exciting squad and hierarchy tipped the scales. "I’ve always based my decisions on sporting considerations - where I believe I’ll be able to win, be happy and, above all, develop as a player," he added. "And that’s why I’ve chosen Barca - also because of the generation of players they have and what Hansi is building there. Ultimately, Deco and Hansi, at the top of the organisation, convinced me."
Rejecting the Bernabeu giants was still a heavy burden for the Spanish international. "I had to weigh up a lot of things and make such an important decision between two of the best clubs in the world," he noted. "In the end, I made my decision based on sporting considerations - on what sparked a bit more enthusiasm in me and on understanding where I could win and develop the most as a player. It wasn’t an easy decision at all; saying no to Madrid wasn’t easy, especially as they treated me exceptionally well."
A family feel without the media hype
Beyond tactics, Barcelona's recruitment strategy deeply resonated with the midfield anchor. He noted that the club never forced his hand, creating a welcoming environment that felt "very homely, like a family club". "At no point did they put any pressure on me whatsoever; everyone expressed their desire to have me on board, to work together, and to see what I could bring to the team," Rodri stated. "It was more about the football itself - what they understood I could bring both on and off the pitch, and I really liked that."
His move also came in the wake of Real Madrid's highly publicised boycott of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where Rodri triumphed over Vinicius. However, the midfielder dismissed the notion that this controversy impacted his transfer.
"Anyone who knows me knows that I try to distance myself from that sort of thing, like the media hype," he concluded. "I focus on football. In that sense, I’m very English, aren’t I? The Premier League is football and little else."
Anchoring Flick's new era
With the transfer saga firmly behind him, Rodri's sole focus now shifts to delivering on the pitch for Barcelona. As the orchestrator of Flick's midfield, he will be expected to guide the club's promising generation of youngsters while directly challenging Real Madrid for domestic dominance. The pressure will be immense, but the World Cup-winning captain has proven he thrives when the stakes are highest.
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