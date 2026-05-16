Rodri 'calm' over Man City contract talks as midfielder prioritises Premier League title battle with Arsenal

Rodri has emerged as perhaps the most indispensable component of Pep Guardiola’s tactical machine, but questions regarding his long-term future have begun to circulate. While the club are keen to tie down their midfield general to a bumper new deal, the player himself is maintaining a relaxed stance as the season reaches its climax.

In comments highlighted by Marca, Rodri addressed the ongoing speculation regarding his next move. "I'm calm,' he asserted. "To be honest, I don't think much about my future right now because there is another priority. I only think about my club ending the season with the most titles possible – we have the chance to lift the Premier League – and then the World Cup."