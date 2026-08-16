No Rodri! Enzo Maresca reveals two Man City stars in leadership group as search for new captain continues

Maresca has revealed he will wait until the summer transfer window slams shut before finalising his leadership group amid significant upheaval within the first-team squad. Following the departure of Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, the Italian coach confirmed that Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland are the only two remaining members of the previous leadership group currently in contention for the armband.

"At the moment it is Ruben and Erling [are the only two], and I want to wait until the end of the transfer window and pick two more," Maresca told reporters.

He emphasised that being a captain carries heavy weight, stating: "Ruben has shown during his time at this club how he is as a player, in terms of leadership. It’s important for the captain and the leader to know that the reason they are captain is because I expect more from them. It’s not because I give them more freedom or advantage. It’s the opposite, the leadership group and captains have to show more and give more than the others."



