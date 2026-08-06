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Rodri Manchester City 2025-26Getty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Rodri deal: is Barcelona heading down the wrong path?

FEATURES
LaLiga
Barcelona
F. Torres
H. Flick
Rodri
J. Alvarez
Spain

Rodri is surprisingly close to joining Barcelona, despite reports over recent days linking the Manchester City star with a move to Real Madrid.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Rodri is sold on the Catalan club's project and has given the green light for their management to open talks with Manchester City over a transfer.

Barcelona reckon they have cleared the biggest hurdle standing in the way: pinning down exactly what Rodri wants.

Their summer priority remains bolstering the attack. But the chance to land one of the best midfielders in the world has forced the club into a serious look at the deal.

Rodri fits Hansi Flick's project on every level, from quality to experience to leadership. Reports also suggest Barcelona have pushed to get the deal done to cover the absence of Dutch midfield star Frenkie de Jong through injury.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Numerical glut in midfield

    Rodri's arrival at Barcelona will leave the Catalan side stacked in midfield, perhaps even to the point of a genuine surplus.

    Barcelona already boast a deep pool in the middle of the park. Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal all fight for a place.

    Such riches hand Hansi Flick an enviable problem. The German can pick from a host of standout names, rotating freely without weakening the side.

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  • FERRAN TORRES BARCELONA Getty Images

    Expected struggles at the centre-forward position

    Barcelona, meanwhile, are facing considerable complications in their bid to sign Argentine striker Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

    Reports suggest another striker could be on the move too. Ferran Torres, whose contract expires next summer, is now close to leaving the Camp Nou.

    Torres has given Paris Saint-Germain the green light to open talks with Barca over a switch to the Parc des Princes.

    Should the Alvarez deal collapse and Torres depart, Barcelona will urgently need a spearhead. Without one, they will struggle for an out-and-out striker.

    Flick may be forced into the false nine option to cover the gap if Torres leaves and the Alvarez move falls through.

    Robert Lewandowski left the club this summer when his contract ran out, and the Catalan giants have yet to find a replacement for the Polish striker.

  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Rodri deal and the threat to the anticipated striker registration

    Barcelona still want an out-and-out striker to bolster their attack, and they've lined up a range of alternatives should the move for Alvarez fall through.

    The substantial fee expected for the Rodri deal, though, may leave Barcelona unable to register their long-awaited new forward under Financial Fair Play rules.

    Sport newspaper report that Rodri is one of the highest-paid players at Manchester City. Barcelona will try to fit his salary within the club's established wage structure while sticking to the salary cap imposed by the Spanish league.

    His wages climbed after he won the Ballon d'Or, and now top 18 million euros a year. 

    At Barcelona, Rodri would earn a top-tier salary in keeping with his technical value and standing, ranking among the highest in the squad.

    Negotiations would then begin with Manchester City, who want a large sum between 55 and 70 million euros to part with the player.

    Paying around 70 million euros for Rodri would force the Catalan side to abandon their dream of signing Alvarez. His club Atletico Madrid are insisting on the full 500 million euro release clause.

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