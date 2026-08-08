Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1047741483.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Rodri deal impact: Deco's magic recipe serves Barcelona's policy

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Rodri
T. Marques
Deco
Spain

Rodri's anticipated arrival into Barcelona's sporting project is already beginning to make its impact felt. 

Hansi Flick gains a top-class reinforcement to his ranks, no question. Yet this signing, unexpected by any measure, will force some necessary adjustments to the initial plan. 

Sport newspaper reported: "Sporting director Deco will be forced to continue using his magic formula to reconcile the wishes of the various parties, which means more sales to generate new revenue."

Rodri could arrive over the weekend, adding to the overcrowding in Barcelona's midfield.

The Catalan squad must therefore be trimmed. Expect plenty of departures, more than anticipated, whether on loan or on a permanent basis.

  • imago-sport-1072230279.jpgAFLOSPORT

    It is time for Tommy Marquez to leave

    Deco and Flick have spent recent days in a string of meetings with the young players involved in the early stages of pre-season, laying out where each of them stands this term.

    Some already know their fate. Diarra, Alex Gonzalez and Gustavo must drop back down to Barcelona Atletic. Others, like Toni Marquez, have realised the time has come to find a new club.

    Marquez still has plenty of developing to do, and midfield minutes at Barcelona will be fiercely contested. That alone gives him good reason to seek a fresh environment away from Spotify Camp Nou. 

    Money, though, is the other big driver behind the academy player's exit. A sale would generate extra revenue and help fund deals that weren't even on the table a few weeks ago.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1074349338.jpgSergio Ros

    Barcelona needs to raise funds

    Barcelona need to raise funds, and Tommy Marqués could prove one of the better ways to do it. His release clause sits at 20 million euros, though the club would happily sanction his exit for far less.

    Reports over the last few hours have already flagged supposed offers from Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Braga.

    Braga, for their part, are ready to strike a deal along the lines of the one they pulled off last summer for Pau Víctor: 12 million euros, plus a further 3 million in variables.

    Marqués may not be the only man to leave Barcelona's midfield. Casadó's name crops up in every conversation about who could depart the Catalan side, and his sale would represent another important boost to next season's budget.

    Talks remain unresolved for now. Yet everything points to the academy graduate heading to Saudi football for a fee approaching 40 million euros.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR