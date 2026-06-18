Roberto Martinez is 'wasting' Portugal! Man Utd legend slams 'most disappointing' coach after disappointing DR Congo result

The fallout from Portugal's opening stalemate in Houston has been swift and brutal, with Schmeichel leading the chorus of disapproval against Martinez’s tactical setup. Despite boasting a squad packed with elite European talent, the Selecao struggled to break down a DR Congo side sitting significantly lower in the FIFA rankings, leading to accusations that the former Everton manager is stifling the creative potential of his players.

Speaking in the wake of the result, Schmeichel did not hold back on the Spaniard's tenure so far. "Roberto Martínez has to be one of the most disappointing coaches of this World Cup so far. He wasted Belgium's golden generation, and now it seems the same thing is happening with Portugal," the former Man Utd shot-stopper claimed. It is a sentiment shared by many who feel the coach is failing to get the best out of a world-class roster.