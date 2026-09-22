Roberto De Zerbi sacking looms?! Tottenham weigh up sensational move for surprise ex-Premier League coach as replacement after nightmare start

Spurs invested heavily during the summer transfer window, spending a gross figure of around £380 million to recruit ten new players. This massive financial backing was intended to revitalise a squad that narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last term. However, the anticipated turnaround has spectacularly failed to materialise.

One month into the new campaign, Tottenham are yet to register a league victory. De Zerbi’s side sit on just two points after five matches, having managed only a pair of goalless draws. Their misery was compounded by a recent 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa, a result that plunged the north London outfit to the bottom of the table.

Domestic cup competitions have offered no respite for the struggling Italian tactician, as Spurs were unceremoniously dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the third round following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, severely increasing the pressure on the dugout.



