Robert Lewandowski 'open' to joining Chicago Fire after talks with MLS club as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami set to miss out on free transfer for Barcelona striker
Lewandowski holds talks with Chicago Fire
Lewandowski could become the latest big name to head to MLS on a free transfer after holding talks with the Chicago Fire. According to BBC Sport, the veteran striker is open to a move and his wages will not be a problem for the MLS club. The Fire are said to have the striker on their 'discovery list', which means no other MLS teams can sign him without paying them a fee. There has been speculation recently that Lewandowski could be tempted to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and that the club have even begun searching for his new house, but it now seems that the Fire are in pole position to sign the Poland international.
Time to say goodbye to Barcelona?
Lewandowski looks increasingly likely to say goodbye to Barcelona after three years with the Catalan giants. The striker joined from Bayern Munich in 2022 and has gone on to win La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles with the club. He also picked up the Pichichi award in 2022-23, handed out to La Liga's top scorer, and has proven an excellent signing for the Catalan giants. However, at the grand old age of 37 he is no longer a guaranteed starter at Barcelona and a series of muscle injuries have also seen him sidelined on several occasions so far this season. Lewandowski has still managed eight goals in all competitions for Flick's side, but his reduced role means it would be no surprise if the Catalan giants did not offer a contract extension in the summer.
How will Barcelona replace Lewandowski?
The departure of Lewandowski could well see Barcelona dip into the transfer market for a replacement if finances allow. Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are just three players that have been linked with moves to Camp Nou, although the trio are likely to be out of the club's financial reach. Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Etta Eyong are also reportedly on the club's radar as they ponder their next move. Barcelona president Joan Laporta told the Foros de Vanguardia event that the club do have money to spend if necessary, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
"We're capable of making a significant investment, but we won't go crazy with signings. There are financial options available to Barça. If we think we need to sign a specific player to fix the team, we can certainly do it, but it's not necessary," he said. "We're a team with a very strong, defined core. Many players don't work out, and there are examples; we all think the same. Barça can handle any investment if we deem it necessary. We don't need to break the bank."
What next for Lewandowski and Barca?
Lewandowski will see out the season with Barcelona and will hope he can add more titles to his collection in 2025-26. Barcelona play their final fixture of the calendar year on Sunday against Villarreal as they aim to make it eight straight wins on the bounce in La Liga. The 37-year-old will then have several months to ponder his next move. It's also been suggested he could retire if a new contract is not offered at Barcelona, while AC Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also believed to be willing to try and tempt him in the summer. Lewandowski will also be hoping to play at World Cup 2026 next summer. Poland are into the play-offs and will take on Albania in a semi-final in March. The winners will progress to a final against Ukraine or Sweden.
