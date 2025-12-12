Leaving Atletico for Barcelona? Julian Alvarez breaks silence on future speculation as £81m star insists he has 'room to improve'

Since swapping Manchester City for Madrid in the summer of 2024, Alvarez has established himself as the focal point of Simeone's attack. However, his status as one of La Liga's premier forwards has inevitably drawn attention, with recent reports from Spain suggesting that Barcelona view the Argentine World Cup winner as a potential long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

In an interview with Marca, the 25-year-old was asked directly about the rumours linking him with a switch to Atletico's domestic rivals. Far from fuelling the fire, the forward was quick to play down the speculation, emphasising that such noise is merely part of the territory when playing at the elite level. He insisted that his happiness in the Spanish capital has not wavered, despite the constant churn of the rumour mill.

"I am very calm," Alvarez explained when asked if the links to Barcelona bothered him. "I always say that one has to be calm and do things well on the pitch. But it doesn't bother me, things are always said, there are always rumours. I try to stay focused on what I have to do, which is to play and help the team."