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Adhe Makayasa

River Plate squad forced to change buses after bizarre transport mishap ahead of Atletico Tucuman clash

River Plate
Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate
Atletico Tucuman
Liga Profesional

River Plate suffered an unexpected pre-match disruption when their official team bus became wedged on a ramp while departing their hotel. The Argentine giants swiftly arranged replacement transport to reach the Estadio Jose Fierro, where they subsequently secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over ten-man Atletico Tucuman on Saturday evening.

  • Team bus gets wedged

    River encountered an unexpected logistical setback when their team bus got stuck on a hotel ramp on their way to the Estadio Jose Fierro. The rear of the vehicle bottomed out on the tarmac, lifting the front off the ground and leaving it unable to continue. Although briefly trapped on the exit ramp, the coach was successfully freed without suffering any significant structural damage.


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  • Emergency swap arranged

    Confronted with the sudden disruption, the club's hierarchy moved quickly to secure an alternative bus to transport the players and coaching staff. The replacement vehicle ensured the entire travelling party reached the match venue on time without compromising their pre-match warm-up routine. The emergency transport switch went off smoothly, proving to be nothing more than a minor logistical hiccup before kick-off.


  • Late winner secures points

    Leonardo Ponzio's side went on to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory over Tucuman on Saturday evening. The hosts were reduced to ten men early on following Franco Nicola's straight red card, allowing Tobias Andrada to break the deadlock shortly after. Clever Ferreira briefly hauled the home side level in the closing stages, only for new signing Thiago Almada to snatch victory with a stoppage-time strike.

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    Huracan home clash awaits

    River welcome Huracan to the Monumental next Saturday for their tenth league fixture of the season. Following the late drama in Tucuman, Ponzio will want another three points to strengthen their push for the top of the table. A win at home would keep them firmly in contention with the early pace-setters.

Copa Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia crest
Independiente Rivadavia
INR
Atletico Tucuman crest
Atletico Tucuman
ATT
Liga Profesional
River Plate crest
River Plate
RIV
Huracan crest
Huracan
HUR