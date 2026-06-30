‘Ridiculous amount of money’ - Morgan Rogers’ £130m price tag leaves Arsenal legend stunned as Gunners are linked with record-breaking transfer raid on Aston Villa

The transfer market has reached new heights of inflation, and the latest figures surrounding Rogers have left one Arsenal icon speechless. After being informed of the staggering £130m price tag reportedly set by Aston Villa, Emmanuel Petit went silent before offering a scathing assessment of the modern market.

“This is a ridiculous amount of money. I mean, since we got over the limit of £100million... Every single day, I see price tags on players that (make him say), 'Wow, my God'. If you are willing to spend that kind of money on a single player that can make a difference... It's been the case for Declan Rice, he's done well, very well. But, I wish him all the luck because that kind of price tag is huge pressure on your shoulders,” Petit explained to talkSPORT.



