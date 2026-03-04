Rhulani Mokwena in crisis? Former Mamelodi Sundowns boss sees another trophy slip away as bitter rival Sead Ramovic inflicts Algerian Cup extra time heartbreak

The defeat marks a significant low point in Mokwena's tenure, as he has now seen two major pieces of silverware evaporate in quick succession.

Following a premature exit from the 2025/26 CAF Champions League, the Algerian Cup was seen as a vital route to redemption.

Instead, Mokwena's Le Doyen project is sputtering, leaving the former Orlando Pirates coach with only the domestic league title to salvage his reputation.