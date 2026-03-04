Rhulani Mokwena in crisis? Former Mamelodi Sundowns boss sees another trophy slip away as bitter rival Sead Ramovic inflicts Algerian Cup extra time heartbreak
A new low point
The defeat marks a significant low point in Mokwena's tenure, as he has now seen two major pieces of silverware evaporate in quick succession.
Following a premature exit from the 2025/26 CAF Champions League, the Algerian Cup was seen as a vital route to redemption.
Instead, Mokwena's Le Doyen project is sputtering, leaving the former Orlando Pirates coach with only the domestic league title to salvage his reputation.
Ramovic haunts Mokwena once again
The quarter-final clash at the Stade du 20 Août 1955 was a high-octane affair that finished 2-2 after 90 minutes. However, a defensive lapse in the 100th minute of extra time allowed CR Belouizdad to snatch a 3-2 victory.
The result was a bitter pill for Mokwena, given his frosty history with Ramovic during their time in South Africa's Betway Premiership.
Ramovic, the former TS Galaxy boss, famously engaged in multiple verbal spats with Mokwena in the past, and he clearly enjoyed getting one over his rival on the big stage.
While MC Alger looked to be in the driving seat for large portions of the game, they lacked the clinical edge required to shut down Ramovic’s resilient outfit.
Now, the semi-finals will proceed without the league leaders, as questions begin to mount over Mokwena’s tactical flexibility.
League title becomes the final frontier
With two doors slammed shut, Mokwena’s focus shifts entirely to the Algerian Ligue 1. However, the club's domestic form is hardly inspiring confidence.
A recent 0-0 stalemate against JS Kabylie highlighted a lack of cutting edge, and though they remain one point clear of Constantine at the summit with 36 points, the gap is narrowing. Even with four games in hand, the inability to kill off matches has created a tense atmosphere around the club.
The statistics make for grim reading for the South African coach. MC Alger have not tasted victory in the league since January 5, 2026, when they managed a narrow 1-0 win over rivals Constantine.
Since then, the momentum has stalled. Mokwena is also facing disciplinary issues off the pitch, having recently been hit with a R12,200 fine for misconduct after he skipped a mandatory post-match press conference in protest of recent officiating.
Continental hangover and the road ahead
The biggest scar on Mokwena's CV this term remains the CAF Champions League exit. After a revitalised run in the group stages, his dreams were crushed by his former employers, Mamelodi Sundowns, in a winner-takes-all final group match.
Breaking the "Masandawana" spell was supposed to be the highlight of his move to Algeria, but it instead catalysed the current slump that has now bled into domestic cup competitions.
The hierarchy at MC Alger brought Mokwena in specifically to deliver continental and domestic dominance. With two-thirds of that objective now impossible, the pressure is on for Saturday’s clash against relegation-threatened ES Mostaganem.
Anything less than three points will see the noise surrounding his future reach a deafening crescendo. For a coach who prides himself on perfection, the margins for error have completely disappeared in Algiers.
The chase is on
Speaking to WinWin, Al-Ittihad executive director Abdelmajid Saleh was refreshingly transparent about the club's efforts to land the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss.
He revealed that while a verbal understanding has been reached regarding the project, the move has not yet been formalised due to Mokwena's existing legal obligations with his current employers in Algiers.
Saleh provided a detailed update on the state of the deal, stating: "Intensive negotiations took place during the past few days with coach Rhulani Mokwena to sign him, and agreement was reached with him on all details, but up to this moment the agreement with the South African has not taken on an official character."
While the Libyan giants are keen to wrap up a deal quickly, they are wary of the contractual complexities involved.
Mokwena is currently tied to the Algerian league leaders, and any potential move would require navigating a buyout clause and maintaining the professional relationship between the two North African clubs.
Saleh further explained the complexities of the situation, adding, "Coach Mokwena has a valid contract with his Algerian club, and there is a penalty clause to terminate the contract between the two parties. We have historical relations with clubs in Algeria, and we must see what happens between MC Alger and the South African coach."