'I am Mokwena, not Guardiola' - Rhulani Mokwena hits back at critics after MC Alger drop more points in Algerian Ligue 1 title chase

Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger failed to widen the gap at the top of the Algerian Ligue 1 table after a 0-0 draw against JS Kabylie on Thursday night.

Kabylie, ninth on the league standings, managed to grab a point from Alger, who are leading after 17 games.

Although Mokwena's side still enjoys a one-point lead over second-placed Constantine and has four games in hand, the goalless draw against Kabylie was a lost opportunity to extend their lead at the top.

The stalemate against Kabylie follows a 2-1 defeat that MC Alger suffered a week ago against Oran.

This means that Mokwena's charges are yet to register a league win since January 5, 2026, when they defeated close rivals Constantine 1-0.

However, the biggest setback for the former Orlando Pirates tactician remains the Champions League exit at the group stage.

Despite starting the group campaign on a losing note, MC Alger gathered themselves and were on the verge of reaching the knockout stage.

However, they lost a last high-stakes game against Mamelodi Sundowns, which ended their dream of winning the continental trophy this season.