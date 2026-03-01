'I am Mokwena, not Guardiola' - Rhulani Mokwena hits back at critics after MC Alger drop more points in Algerian Ligue 1 title chase
Alger's poor run of form
Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger failed to widen the gap at the top of the Algerian Ligue 1 table after a 0-0 draw against JS Kabylie on Thursday night.
Kabylie, ninth on the league standings, managed to grab a point from Alger, who are leading after 17 games.
Although Mokwena's side still enjoys a one-point lead over second-placed Constantine and has four games in hand, the goalless draw against Kabylie was a lost opportunity to extend their lead at the top.
The stalemate against Kabylie follows a 2-1 defeat that MC Alger suffered a week ago against Oran.
This means that Mokwena's charges are yet to register a league win since January 5, 2026, when they defeated close rivals Constantine 1-0.
However, the biggest setback for the former Orlando Pirates tactician remains the Champions League exit at the group stage.
Despite starting the group campaign on a losing note, MC Alger gathered themselves and were on the verge of reaching the knockout stage.
However, they lost a last high-stakes game against Mamelodi Sundowns, which ended their dream of winning the continental trophy this season.
'Not Guardiola'
The latest setback has sparked a debate in Algeria regarding Mokwena’s approach. Reports from the North African nation suggest that sections of the Mouloudia support are calling for a more direct style of play, believing that the current possession-based philosophy is yielding diminishing returns in front of goal.
Responding to the burgeoning criticism, Mokwena was adamant that he would not compromise his principles to appease the masses.
"I am Mokwena, not Guardiola. I have my own identity in the work. Every coach has his own way of working," the South African strategist told WinWin as reported by KickOff.
His defiant stance serves as a reminder that while he respects the greats of the game, he is determined to carve out his own legacy in Algiers based on the methods that brought him domestic dominance in the PSL.
Mokwena further elaborated on his vision, dismissing the obsession with tactical templates that often dominates football discourse.
"I cannot change my ideas and training philosophy, and I do not believe in something called a playing style, 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, just phone numbers to me.
"The style and the way the players move on the field is what is most important," he added.
'I want to continue'
Despite the noise surrounding his tactical choices, the coach remains fully committed to his long-term goals with the club.
He highlighted the need for stability if Algerian football is to progress on the continental stage.
"I want to continue with Mouloudia until the end of my contract. Changing coaches every season does not serve Algerian football," Mokwena noted, addressing the often volatile nature of management in the region where patience is frequently a rare commodity.
Pressure building up on Mokwena
Without doubt, advancing further or even winning the Champions League was a priority for the club when they appointed the Mzansi tactician.
Last season, MC Alger were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the inter-club competition, which means they underperformed this season by their own standards.
Now the focus is on defending the Ligue 1 title and winning the Algerian Cup.
What Mokwena is keen to avoid is a poor debut season akin to what he experienced with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca before they parted ways at the end of last season.
MC Alger's next game is even bigger: a cup duel against CR Belouizdad on March 4. Belouizdad is under the former TS Galaxy coach, Sead Ramovic, who famously clashed with Mokwena when both coaches were in the PSL.