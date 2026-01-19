Revealed: Why ex-Amakhosi target has not left Mamelodi Sundowns after returning from Europe

In his recent interview with Gagasi FM, Makaab explained the situation that led to the midfielder's return to South Africa.

“We sent him to AVS, and a project was supposedly going to go on a newly promoted team, and there was a lot of enthusiasm around them building a strong structure," the agent stated.

“KK was one of the players; you must understand, he did incredibly well at Moreirense two and a half seasons ago, where he played 31 of 34 games.

“And don’t forget Moreirense were in the top flight in Portugal, and they finished in the top six. There was always the possibility of him going back to Portugal on loan because of his credentials in Portugal," Makaab explained.

"Unfortunately, that particular football team had a horrible start this season, fired the coach, and I think even the second one has been fired. When you’re in an unstable environment and you’re not getting game time, you’ve got to do something about it. As an agency, we have to do something.

"We can’t be sitting back and watching this unfold without intervening. That’s the reason for his coming home," he concluded.