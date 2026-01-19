Revealed: Why ex-Amakhosi target has not left Mamelodi Sundowns after returning from Europe
Why is Kodisang in Mzansi?
Kobamelo Kodisang was shaped at Platinum Stars during his development stage before leaving for Bidvest Wits, who eventually sold him to Braga after a loan spell at Sanjoanense.
Braga then opted to sell him to Moreirense owing to his struggle to make a desired impact before the defending Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns snapped him up in the 2023/24 campaign but once again, he did not get many chances to show his potential.
AVS Futebol SAD, a top-flight team in Portugal, took him at the beginning of the season on loan before returning him to Mzansi just six months later.
Latest on Kodisang
In a recent interview, the player's agent Mike Makaab insists there are teams chasing the services of his client, but there are some issues that have led to the deal not being completed.
"We are just waiting for the final documentation to be clarified, and then we will look at opportunities within the PSL," he told Kickoff.
"There are a number of teams interested, but a lot will depend on the terms of the loan. We still need to finalise certain aspects with Sundowns, and once the loan conditions are confirmed, we will decide on the next steps.
"At the moment, we are busy finalising the terms and conditions of a potential loan, not the paperwork itself, but the agreement details," he stated.
Why did Kodisang struggle in Portugal?
In his recent interview with Gagasi FM, Makaab explained the situation that led to the midfielder's return to South Africa.
“We sent him to AVS, and a project was supposedly going to go on a newly promoted team, and there was a lot of enthusiasm around them building a strong structure," the agent stated.
“KK was one of the players; you must understand, he did incredibly well at Moreirense two and a half seasons ago, where he played 31 of 34 games.
“And don’t forget Moreirense were in the top flight in Portugal, and they finished in the top six. There was always the possibility of him going back to Portugal on loan because of his credentials in Portugal," Makaab explained.
"Unfortunately, that particular football team had a horrible start this season, fired the coach, and I think even the second one has been fired. When you’re in an unstable environment and you’re not getting game time, you’ve got to do something about it. As an agency, we have to do something.
"We can’t be sitting back and watching this unfold without intervening. That’s the reason for his coming home," he concluded.
Who has been linked to Kodisang?
Initially, Kaizer Chiefs were interested in having Kodisang, but they didn't match the asking fee, which saw the deal fall through.
“There was interest from Kaizer Chiefs, but you must understand that at the time he was contracted to Braga, on loan at Moreirense,” Makaab told FARPost.
“And Braga were not going to release him for a small fee; they valued him very highly. So that was the stumbling block. Again, it’s easy to point fingers at a football club, at a football player, and at a football agent when you are looking from the outside.
"We must understand that these things have to align; the football club that is showing an interest in the player and the selling club have to be on the same page. Football transfers are more complicated than people think; they are only easy when a player is a free agent. So there was interest but no formal offer," he further explained.
Reports have it that Kodisang will join Stellenbosch in the next couple of days alongside Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa.