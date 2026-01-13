Agent confident of securing new club for former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target 'by next week' after his return to Mamelodi Sundowns from Europe
Fresh start awaits 'KK'
Kobamelo Kodisang featured in just five games for AVS Futebol SAD, managing to score a single goal during his short stint. Despite the original plan for a season-long loan, the clubs, together with Kodisang and his representatives, reached a mutual agreement to end the stay earlier than expected, bringing his European adventure to an abrupt end.
While it was mentioned that limited playing time and changes in the club’s plans contributed to the early termination, forcing 'KK' to seek a fresh start elsewhere. The 26-year-old, known for his pace and creativity on the flank, now has the opportunity to rebuild momentum and make a strong impact at his next club.
Kodisang could be heading to 'South America'
According to his agent, Mike Makaab, the Rustenburg-born winger is expected to receive clarity from his parent club soon, and regardless of the decision taken, there is strong optimism that he will secure a new home.
“First and foremost, he will return to Mamelodi Sundowns and in all probability, we will be looking to loan him out unless something changes,” said Makaab as per iDiski Times.
“We’ve had interest in South America, locally. For us and KK, what’s important, he only played five games for AVS – disaster with changes of coaches.
“For us, it was important that KK has game time, that’s why he moved back to Portugal," he said.
Makaab further emphasised his confidence that Kodisang will finalise a move and be unveiled by a new club in the coming week.
“I’m confident that before the end of next week, we would have secured a new home for him, probably in the PSL. I’m not ruling out South America, but it will probably happen in the PSL.”
'Reason for him coming home'
In an interview on Gagasi FM, Makaab previously explained the situation they faced and the decision that ultimately followed.
“We sent him to AVS, and a project was supposedly going to go on a newly promoted team, and there was a lot of enthusiasm around them building a strong structure," Makaab said.
“KK was one of the players; you must understand, he did incredibly well at Moreirense two and a half seasons ago, where he played 31 of 34 games.
“And don’t forget Moreirense were in the top flight in Portugal, and they finished in the top six. There was always the possibility of him going back to Portugal on loan because of his credentials in Portugal.
"Unfortunately, that particular football team had a horrible start this season, fired the coach, and I think even the second one has been fired," he added.
“When you’re in an unstable environment, and you’re not getting game time, you’ve got to do something about it. As an agency, we have to do something.
"We can’t be sitting back and watching this unfold without intervening. That’s the reason for him coming home," the agent added.
What comes next?
The Tshwane giants are currently spoilt for choice in the attacking department, and should he be given an opportunity to fight for his place, he would need to work tirelessly to prove his worth in a highly competitive squad. However, the winger is not short of options. His agent has confirmed a possibility to other Premier Soccer League clubs, as well as from teams in South America.
Having spent a significant portion of his career outside South Africa, Kodisang now faces an intriguing decision regarding his next move. Whether he chooses to remain in the domestic league, where familiarity and regular game time may await, or continues his pursuit of success on the bigger stages abroad, his next destination will be closely watched as he looks to reignite his career and fulfil his potential.