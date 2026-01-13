Agent confident of securing new club for former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target 'by next week' after his return to Mamelodi Sundowns from Europe

According to his agent, Mike Makaab, the Rustenburg-born winger is expected to receive clarity from his parent club soon, and regardless of the decision taken, there is strong optimism that he will secure a new home.

“First and foremost, he will return to Mamelodi Sundowns and in all probability, we will be looking to loan him out unless something changes,” said Makaab as per iDiski Times.

“We’ve had interest in South America, locally. For us and KK, what’s important, he only played five games for AVS – disaster with changes of coaches.

“For us, it was important that KK has game time, that’s why he moved back to Portugal," he said.

Makaab further emphasised his confidence that Kodisang will finalise a move and be unveiled by a new club in the coming week.

“I’m confident that before the end of next week, we would have secured a new home for him, probably in the PSL. I’m not ruling out South America, but it will probably happen in the PSL.”