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Revealed: Stunning salary Bruno Fernandes will be offered in new Man Utd contract - with Red Devils desperate to keep record-breaking captain at Old Trafford
Red Devils prepare blockbuster offer
United are readying a massive financial package to reward their inspirational captain following an extraordinary individual campaign. According to a report from SportsBoom, the club will counter widespread transfer interest from wealthy Saudi Arabian clubs and continental giants by fast-tracking contract negotiations. The proposed agreement will completely erase any speculation regarding a delay in talks, ensuring the Portuguese playmaker remains the focal point of the squad.
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Talisman targets modern legacy
Insiders close to the negotiation process have indicated that the Portuguese maestro has no intention of walking away from Old Trafford despite lucrative interest from abroad. The 31-year-old, who has fully embraced life in Alderley Edge, remains thoroughly committed to his responsibilities as the leading figure in the dressing room. He is reportedly determined to cement his legacy as an all-time modern great, expressing immense confidence that the club is finally on the right path to restoring its former glory.
Carrick builds around award-winner
The lucrative new terms represent a deserved 50 per cent increase on his current £250,000-a-week salary, augmented by substantial performance-related bonuses for Premier League and Champions League success. New manager Michael Carrick views the veteran playmaker as the absolute heartbeat of his team. This faith follows a sensational season where Fernandes won the Premier League Player of the Season award and the Football Writers' Footballer of the Year honour after breaking the all-time Premier League assist record with 21 goals created.
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World Cup precedes contract finalisation
United remain secure with Fernandes under contract until next June, alongside a club option for a further 12 months. However, chiefs are confident this blockbuster package will persuade their captain to commit his remaining peak years to Old Trafford on a new four or five-year agreement.
With his immediate focus now shifting to Portugal's World Cup campaign in America, formal signatures are widely anticipated upon his return, providing Carrick with a settled squad ahead of their demanding European return.