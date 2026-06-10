Revealed: Three conditions that Mohamed Salah’s next club must meet as Liverpool legend mulls over his options as a free agent

The departure of the Liverpool icon follows a season marked by tension with the coaching staff. Salah did not hold back in his assessment of the club's recent direction under Slot, who was eventually replaced by Andoni Iraola. Taking to social media to bid farewell, Salah highlighted what he believes Liverpool must return to, writing: "I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear, and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good."

This commitment to a specific style of play and a winning culture is exactly what he is looking for in his next chapter. In his farewell message, he added: "It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games." With these three conditions firmly in place, the race to sign one of the greatest forwards in Premier League history is officially on, with the ball firmly in Salah's court.