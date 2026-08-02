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Ahmed Abdelhamid

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Renew with Real Madrid or leave for Arsenal: what is the best decision for Vinicius Junior's future?

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A difficult question

In football, there comes a moment when a player reaches the summit, only to find himself facing a question harder than getting there: does he stay in the place where he wrote his glory, or does he leave in search of a new challenge that gives him the chance to make a different history?

Vinícius Júnior faces that question now.

The Brazilian is no longer the young hopeful who arrived at Real Madrid in 2018 with everything to prove. He's become one of the world's leading stars, and one of the most important players in the club's recent history, having delivered titles in the biggest competitions and shown up in the decisive moments that shaped the European side's glory.

Then came Kylian Mbappé. Add the stalled contract talks and the possibility of a move to Arsenal, and Vinícius suddenly stands at a genuine crossroads.

So would staying at Real Madrid be the smarter call? Or could a switch to Arsenal be exactly the step he needs at this stage of his career?

  • Vinícius: what remains for him in Madrid?

    Look at Vinicius's career with Real Madrid and you find a player who has won almost everything any football star could dream of.

    He arrived at the Spanish giants as a raw talent. Bit by bit, he grew into one of the team's most important stars, then into a player who decides the biggest matches.

    Fourteen titles have come his way in that time: two Champions Leagues, three La Liga crowns, three Club World Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, one Copa del Rey and two UEFA Super Cups.

    His worth, though, goes far beyond a trophy count. What proves it is the mark he left on those triumphs.

    Vinicius scored the winning goal in the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool. He struck again in the 2024 final against Borussia Dortmund. Few faces have been more closely tied to Real Madrid's recent success.

    The Best award for the world's finest player followed, confirmation that he is no longer just one of many stars in the squad. He has become a player capable of chasing the throne of world football.

    So the question Vinicius should ask himself now is not "Can I win titles with Real Madrid?" It is this: "What am I looking for after having achieved most of what I want here?"

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  • Mbappé changes the equation

    Real Madrid were always going to celebrate the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, one of the world's most prominent players. Yet the French star's presence imposed a new reality on Vinicius, both on and off the pitch.

    Mbappé likes to drift in from the left flank and drive into the heart of the pitch. That is the very space in which Vinicius used to find the greatest freedom to create danger.

    The Brazilian no longer enjoys the room he had grown accustomed to in previous years. Now he must adapt to the presence of another player who prefers to operate in his favoured area.

    Nor did the matter stop at the tactical side. It extended to certain areas of influence within the team.

    Penalty kicks, for example, were one of the tools that grant a star a special standing in any side. With Mbappé's arrival, the Frenchman gained a greater presence in this aspect too, something Vinicius may see as part of the shift in the team's centre of gravity.

    Here the real problem emerges.

    Vinicius sits behind Mbappé on the pitch, but also behind him in terms of attention, standing within the team and the race for the Ballon d'Or. At the same time, he watches his teammate enjoy an exceptional financial situation since arriving.

    For Vinicius, it may seem as though the player who came after him has become the one with priority, despite the fact that the Brazilian was already there when Real Madrid were building one of their most successful periods.

  • Salary: more than just numbers

    Perhaps for this reason, the dispute over Vinicius's new contract cannot be viewed as purely financial.

    The player sees himself on the same level as Mbappe, so it is only natural that he wants a contract to reflect that standing.

    Vinicius has a strong argument. He did not arrive at Real Madrid a finished star. He developed within the club, shouldered the pressure and became a decisive figure in winning the Champions League twice before climbing to the summit of world football.

    So when he sees the club ready to hand Mbappe an exceptional financial status while he gets nothing of the sort, questions about his future and his place in the project are bound to follow.

    And here Arsenal become more than just a potential destination.

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  • Arsenal: a chance to return as the main man

    A move to Arsenal could give Vinicius what has become so hard to find at Real Madrid: the chance to be the number one star with no direct rival for that status.

    In Madrid, Mbappe will loom large over every successful season. The Frenchman's name will feature in any debate about the best player in the world.

    At Arsenal, though, Vinicius would be the biggest name in the attacking project, the player the system is built around, the star carrying the fans' hopes of silverware.

    That could hand him a far greater chance to build his personal legacy.

    Should Arsenal achieve something significant under Vinicius's leadership, that success would be easy to pin to the Brazilian's name. At Real Madrid he might find himself scrapping with Mbappe for the spotlight even within the same team.

  • New motives

    This may be the most important factor in Vinicius's decision. The player has won almost everything there is to win with Real Madrid.

    Arsenal would offer him a fresh start, this time at the peak of his footballing maturity.

    His target would be a first Premier League title, and he would try to lead Arsenal to their biggest dream of all: a first Champions League in the club's history.

    Here, Vinicius could rediscover something he may have partly lost in Madrid. Fresh motivation.

    Every new title at Real Madrid simply adds to a huge record of achievements. At Arsenal, every title would write new history.

    Becoming the player who delivered Arsenal's first ever Champions League, or the star who dragged the club back to the top of English football before leading them to European glory, could mean far more on a personal level than adding another trophy to Real Madrid's already crowded cabinets.

  • The Arsenal project: why now?

    The most important thing is that Arsenal are not a team searching for a starting point. The club won the Premier League, reached the Champions League final and became one of the strongest sides on the continent, while Mikel Arteta continues to lead a technically stable project.

    Vinicius, then, would not be joining a club that asks him to start building. He would join a team already standing on the threshold of the summit, looking for the star capable of giving it that final step.

    Real Madrid, by contrast, are entering a new phase under Jose Mourinho. Changes to the team and a renewal of the ranks point to an attempt to build a new generation capable of reclaiming titles.

    That is what may make the timing right for Vinicius. He would leave Real Madrid, should he decide to go, at the peak of his level and value, joining a project ready to compete rather than a team stuck in transition.

  • What is the best decision?

    Staying with Real Madrid will remain the safer option, but it may no longer be the most exciting one.

    In Madrid, Vinicius will keep winning. Yet he will live in the shadow of a constant rivalry with Mbappe over status, the spotlight and the Ballon d'Or.

    The risk at Arsenal is greater, but so are the potential rewards.

    A move to north London could earn Vinicius a salary that reflects his value, the role of number one star, greater room to shine and, most important of all, a new challenge to reignite his motivation.

    Leaving Real Madrid may hurt, and he could regret it if the Arsenal project fails. Then again, success there could build a legacy no less valuable than the one he has forged in Madrid.

    So if Real Madrid cannot convince Vinicius that he is a pillar of their future project, and if the club keep placing Mbappe above him in financial and star status, a switch to Arsenal could prove the best decision for the Brazilian's future.

    Vinicius is no longer chasing just another title. He wants a new reason to win.

    Arsenal could offer him the dream he has yet to achieve: to be the star who leads a big club to its first Champions League title, writing his name into Premier League history rather than staying in Madrid as one of two stars battling over the throne.

    Perhaps the time has come for Vinicius to leave the place where he made history and search for the place where he can write new glory in his name alone.

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