Relief for Rhulani Mokwena as MC Alger sink struggling Mostaganem to ease pressure on ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach

The pressure that has been piling on former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Rhulani Mokwena is set to ease up a little bit.

This is after MC Alger registered a 5-0 win over Mostaganem in a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday.

Marwane Khelif broke the deadlock in favour of MC Alger in the 47th minute before Mohamed Bangoura struck the second in the 56th minute.

Abdelkader Menezia scored the third goal for Mokwena' side in the 70th minute before Bangoura struck again in the 73rd minute to extend their lead and register his brace.

The fifth goal was scored by Bangoura, who was the star of the game, as he found the back of the net in the 88th minute.

MC Alger remains at the top with 40 points and enjoys a three-match advantage over second-placed Constantine, who have 36 points.

Meanwhile, Mostaganem are 15th in a 16-team table.