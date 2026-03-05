Is Rhulani Mokwena contemplating MC Alger exit? 'Teams that want their coach to stay win those types of games'

Rhulani Mokwena's time as the head coach of the Algerian side MC Alger is getting a lot of spotlight for a winless run that has extended to four games.

A recent setback for Mokwena is a 3-2 loss in the Algerian Cup contest to CR Belouizdad on Tuesday. The loss means Alger's dream of more silverware evaporated, and this followed an earlier elimination from the CAF Champions League.

However, in his debut season, the Premier Soccer League winner with Sundowns managed to guide them to the Algerian Super Cup.

Now, the former Wydad Casablanca coach has expressed his disappointment after the recent loss, but he did not entirely blame his players.