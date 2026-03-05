Is Rhulani Mokwena contemplating MC Alger exit? 'Teams that want their coach to stay win those types of games'
- MC Alger
Is Mokwena keen on leaving?
Rhulani Mokwena's time as the head coach of the Algerian side MC Alger is getting a lot of spotlight for a winless run that has extended to four games.
A recent setback for Mokwena is a 3-2 loss in the Algerian Cup contest to CR Belouizdad on Tuesday. The loss means Alger's dream of more silverware evaporated, and this followed an earlier elimination from the CAF Champions League.
However, in his debut season, the Premier Soccer League winner with Sundowns managed to guide them to the Algerian Super Cup.
Now, the former Wydad Casablanca coach has expressed his disappointment after the recent loss, but he did not entirely blame his players.
- Backpage
Mokwena grateful but.....
Although he defended his team, the South African put a caveat in his statement: win games if you want to keep me.
“I don’t want to do speeches; we have leaders in the group. The result on the pitch speaks for itself. Teams that want their coach to stay, they win those types of games," Mokwena said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
“Football is a game of mistakes and never, ever, ever, ever I’m not this person. I’m very grateful that I was raised in this manner; I will never throw the players under the bus.
“It’s my mistakes, my decisions [that cost us]. These players they’ve given me nothing but their best from the day I arrived here," he added.
“What was important for the season was to do better than last season in all competitions. This was the objective."
- MC Alger
Contractual obligation
The Mzansi tactician also revealed what his contract entails and the obligations he was asked to achieve.
“And that’s why even if it’s in my contract, which is public knowledge now – I don’t know who revealed that – but there were two very important objectives: defend the championship and the semi-finals of the Champions League,” Mokwena stated.
“And then, being the coach that I am, we put a lot of pressure on the players to try to win everything, which meant winning the Super Cup and winning the Algerian Cup.
“Under normal circumstances, we have made two big steps in the Algerian Cup because last season we lost in the Round of 32, if I am not mistaken, and now we go into the Last 16 and quarter-finals," the former Orlando Pirates coach continued.
“So under normal circumstances it’s two steps jumped, and this is a fact, but in big clubs you don’t work like that; in big clubs you win or nothing. You cannot be praised for getting closer; that is the reality.”
- Backpage
Will Mokwena cross over to Libya?
The young tactician has established himself as one of the high-profile coaches in Africa.
Just recently, it emerged that Libyan heavyweights Al-Ittihad are interested in appointing Mowkena as their next coach.
The club's executive director, Abdelmajid Saleh, revealed their efforts to appoint the former Sundowns boss in order to replace sacked Ben Yahia.