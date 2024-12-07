The Buccaneers and Red Devils shared spoils in the continental outing at the Orlando Stadium as the two teams failed to produce goals.

Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by the defending Caf Champions League champions Al Ahly on Saturday afternoon.

Monnapule Saleng and Paseka Mako are some of the players who started the game, with Relebohile Mofokeng replacing Patrick Maswanganyi in the number 10 role.

The result means Africa's Club of the Century remain top of Group C with four points, the same as the Sea Robbers who have an inferior goal difference.

While some players have been lauded for their performance, some have been slammed for a poor show.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.