Caf Champions League! Orlando Pirates fire blanks as Al Ahly remain winless in South Africa after draw in Soweto

BackpageSeth WillisCaf Champions League! Orlando Pirates fire blanks as Al Ahly remain winless in South Africa after draw in SowetoCAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SCOrlando PiratesAl Ahly SCPremier Soccer LeagueNeither Bucs nor Africa's Team of the Century could gain full advantage on Saturday afternoon in a sold-out game.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates hosted Al Ahly at Orlando StadiumBoth teams had won their initial Group C gamesThe Red Devils and Bucs have four points eachFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱