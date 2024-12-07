Monnapule Saleng, Orlando Pirates vs Al AhlyBackpage
Seth Willis

Caf Champions League! Orlando Pirates fire blanks as Al Ahly remain winless in South Africa after draw in Soweto

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SCOrlando PiratesAl Ahly SCPremier Soccer League

Neither Bucs nor Africa's Team of the Century could gain full advantage on Saturday afternoon in a sold-out game.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates hosted Al Ahly at Orlando Stadium
  • Both teams had won their initial Group C games
  • The Red Devils and Bucs have four points each
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱