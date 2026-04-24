Reason why Mamelodi Sundowns fans should start PSL celebrations ahead of the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates
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Chiefs, king makers?
Kaizer Chiefs are set to play Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the next couple of weeks.
Interestingly, the two teams are chasing the Premier Soccer League, with only a point currently separating them.
It explains why Amakhosi might have a huge say on who might end up getting crowned at the end of the campaign.
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Chiefs can decide, but Sundowns have upper hand
Ex-Amakhosi midfielder George Maluleka concedes his former team is doing well. But while he insists the Glamour Boys rise on the occasion when facing Masandawana, he opines Miguel Cardoso's men will find a way of getting maximum points when they meet on May 6.
“Right now, Chiefs are holding and can decide [where the league ends up]; they still need to play Sundowns as well, so depending on how that game goes, but I think Sundowns have the upper hand," he told The Pitchside Podcast.
“But Chiefs always come up when they’re playing against Sundowns.”
Form will play no part on Sunday
The now 37-year-old has warned Pirates against underestimating Amakhosi based on their form.
“The country comes to a standstill, we all know; there’s rivalry inside the household, so it’s everywhere.
"But there's pressure. Everything gets thrown out. There’s no form or anything like that. On derby day, it’s what happens. Who comes out? Who wants it more?
“I think this Sunday is what’s gonna happen. Whoever wants it more will take it," Maluleka concluded.
Sundowns' hope
Later on Sunday, the Brazilians will be away against Richards Bay, going for nothing but maximum points.
Masandawana surely hope Pirates can drop points for them to go to the top.