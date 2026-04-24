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Mamelodi Sundowns fans, November 2025Backpage
Seth Willis

Reason why Mamelodi Sundowns fans should start PSL celebrations ahead of the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay

The Glamour Boys have rediscovered their form in a critical time when there are just a couple of rounds remaining to conclude the campaign. They are currently unbeaten in their last six games, where they have collected 16 points from a possible 18.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs, king makers?

    Kaizer Chiefs are set to play Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the next couple of weeks.

    Interestingly, the two teams are chasing the Premier Soccer League, with only a point currently separating them.

    It explains why Amakhosi might have a huge say on who might end up getting crowned at the end of the campaign.

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  • Given msimango and Iqraam Rayners, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Chiefs can decide, but Sundowns have upper hand

    Ex-Amakhosi midfielder George Maluleka concedes his former team is doing well. But while he insists the Glamour Boys rise on the occasion when facing Masandawana, he opines Miguel Cardoso's men will find a way of getting maximum points when they meet on May 6.

    “Right now, Chiefs are holding and can decide [where the league ends up]; they still need to play Sundowns as well, so depending on how that game goes, but I think Sundowns have the upper hand," he told The Pitchside Podcast.

    “But Chiefs always come up when they’re playing against Sundowns.”

  • Form will play no part on Sunday

    The now 37-year-old has warned Pirates against underestimating Amakhosi based on their form.

    “The country comes to a standstill, we all know; there’s rivalry inside the household, so it’s everywhere.

    "But there's pressure. Everything gets thrown out. There’s no form or anything like that. On derby day, it’s what happens. Who comes out? Who wants it more?

    “I think this Sunday is what’s gonna happen. Whoever wants it more will take it," Maluleka concluded.




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  • Sundowns' hope

    Later on Sunday, the Brazilians will be away against Richards Bay, going for nothing but maximum points.

    Masandawana surely hope Pirates can drop points for them to go to the top.