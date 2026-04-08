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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Moataz Elgammal

Real Madrid youngster was banished from first team after Alvaro Arbeloa feud as coach forces academy hero to apologise to team-mates

R. Asencio
Real Madrid
LaLiga
A. Arbeloa

Real Madrid have reintegrated academy defender Raul Asencio into their matchday squad following a tense standoff with manager Alvaro Arbeloa. The youngster was frozen out after reacting poorly to being dropped for the crucial Champions League tie against Manchester City, before a subsequent late withdrawal forced the coaching staff to demand a public apology to the entire dressing room and resolve the dispute.

  • Champions League omission sparks tension

    According to Marca, the friction between Asencio and Arbeloa began on March 11. The club have been navigating a severe defensive crisis, with Eder Militao and David Alaba sidelined. Asencio had pushed his physical limits, playing 90 minutes through a cervical contusion to help secure a 2-1 victory over Celta on March 6. However, the manager opted to bench him against City five days later, favouring Dean Huijsen instead. The frustrated defender confronted his coach days later, feeling his sacrifice warranted a starting spot against the English champions.

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  • RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Late withdrawal angers senior teammates

    The situation escalated drastically ahead of a La Liga fixture against Elche on March 14. Asencio arrived at the manager's office on the morning of the game accompanied by a doctor, citing minor muscular discomfort, and withdrew from the squad. This late change completely derailed the preparation plans of Antonio Rudiger, who was scheduled to rest ahead of the European return leg. Rudiger was furious at being forced to play, shifting the conflict from a private coaching dispute into a serious dressing room issue, as senior players felt the sudden unavailability compromised their collective physical management.

  • Arbeloa demands dressing room apology

    Despite returning to normal training, Asencio was continuously omitted from squads, including the Madrid derby against Atletico on March 22. The manager views discipline as a collective matter and insisted the defender apologise to the entire group. During a pre-training huddle, the coach provided a platform, asking: "Does anyone have anything to say?"

    Asencio initially kept his head down and remained silent, prolonging his exile. However, to quell growing social media rumours regarding his professionalism, the defender - who has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, registering two goals and an assist - eventually addressed his teammates and apologised.

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  • Raul Asencio Real MadridGetty Images

    A complicated season finale awaits

    Asencio returns during a complicated period for the club. Real Madrid have fallen seven points behind Barcelona in LaLiga with just eight matches remaining before hosting Girona on April 10. Furthermore, they face an uphill battle following a 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, with the Champions League quarter-final return leg looming on April 15.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR