Real Madrid are set to offer Jude Bellingham a massive new contract extension until 2031

Bellingham's representatives are already engaged in discussions with the club to finalise the details, driven by growing Premier League interest and a desire to protect against approaches in 2027.

Far from indicating that the midfielder wishes to depart, the move reflects Real Madrid's determination to reward his fine form and secure his future.

The Spanish giants are ready to elevate him into their highest-paid wage bracket on €48m per season alongside Kylian Mbappe. Moretto shared an encouraging update on the ongoing discussions, stating: "There is optimism that an agreement will be reached soon."