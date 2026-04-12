Real Madrid’s tormentor is closing in on Mbappé

Fede Valerius Moriki’s first-half brace for Mallorca in their 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 31 has intensified the race for the La Liga top-scorer crown.

Muriqi opened the scoring in the 36th minute and doubled the lead four minutes later.

Jean Vergili added the third in the 65th minute, lifting Mallorca to 34 points and 15th place.

Moriki had also netted the winner in Mallorca’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the previous round.

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