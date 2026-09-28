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Khaled Mahmoud

Light at the end of the tunnel! Rodrygo takes major step in Real Madrid injury recovery as Brazilian touches ball for first time in six months

Rodrygo
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Real Madrid have received a significant boost in their quest for silverware as Rodrygo Goes has officially returned to training with the ball. The Brazilian international, who has been sidelined for over six months, reached this vital milestone at the club's Valdebebas training complex on Monday morning.

  • A long road to recovery for the Brazilian star

    According to Marca, Rodrygo took one of the most anticipated steps in his personal recovery on Monday. The Brazilian felt the touch of the football at Valdebebas once again—a gesture that appears routine but carries immense weight for an athlete who has spent more than half a year away from the pitch. This moment represents the final leg of a journey the winger has been navigating with immense patience since last winter, with the finish line finally in sight.

    To truly grasp the significance of this development, one must look back to the night of March 2. During a home clash against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu, everything went dark for the former Santos man in a devastating sequence that completely derailed his campaign. The medical diagnosis was crushing: a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus in his right knee.

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    Navigating the rehabilitation process at Valdebebas

    Following his injury, Rodrygo underwent successful surgery on March 10, marking the beginning of a recovery period estimated to last between eight and nine months. Throughout this grueling process, the attacker has been ticking off his recovery goals without rushing, fully aware that impatience is the greatest enemy when dealing with knee reconstructions.

    The first major breakthrough occurred at the beginning of September when the Brazilian returned to the grass at the Ciudad Deportiva to perform individual running drills. He celebrated that milestone with his followers on social media, stating: 'What a great feeling to be back running on the field!' That controlled jogging has now evolved into technical work with the ball after several weeks of intense physical preparation.

  • Anticipating a winter return for the winger

    Now that the ball is back at his feet, Rodrygo is entering the final phase of a recovery process that the club expects to conclude between December and January. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is monitoring his progress closely, having visited Valdebebas last month to check on the forward's condition, fully aware that Rodrygo remains a vital part of his plans for the national team.

    Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Brazilian outfit Santos and has since gone on to establish himself as a pivotal figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. The forward has made 297 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, scoring 71 goals and lifting a wealth of silverware, most notably three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

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    Pressure builds as Real Madrid fall behind Barcelona

    Jose Mourinho will be desperate to welcome Rodrygo back into the fold, particularly given the dip in form suffered by Vinicius Junior this season. Real Madrid have endured a sluggish start to their domestic campaign under the Portuguese manager, currently sitting fourth in the La Liga standings with 15 points from their opening seven matches - already trailing leaders Barcelona by six points.

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Real Madrid
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