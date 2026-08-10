Real Madrid refuse to force their injured player to leave

Ferland Mendy is making good progress in his recovery from injury, and the France international could rejoin group training as early as next September.

The left-back went under the knife last May after suffering a hamstring tear. Some reports suggested his layoff could stretch to a full year, a claim his entourage flatly reject.

Real Madrid struck a more cautious tone at the time, putting his absence at between four and five months.

According to AS, Mendy will still be a Real Madrid player when he returns to fitness, with his contract running until the summer of 2028.

Los Blancos had already bolstered the left flank by signing Carreras last summer, then added Marc Cucurella this summer as Fran García left for Real Betis.

Fitness, not form, is the issue in Mendy's case. The club know that a fit Frenchman offers a huge guarantee at the back, and it is no coincidence he was an important player in the last two Champions League titles Real Madrid won.