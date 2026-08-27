Real Madrid's scouts continue to monitor France's Manu Koné, the 25-year-old Roma midfielder.

AS newspaper report that Koné already sits on Real Madrid's list of targets to strengthen their midfield down the line.

Los Blancos' officials watched him in action during Roma's Serie A opener last Monday, a thumping 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

Koné is under contract with Roma until 2029. He joined the club in 2024, immediately after Mourinho left his post as coach of the Italian side.

His market value stands at around 60 million euros.

Before Rome, Koné turned out for Toulouse and Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has racked up 19 caps for France so far, starting and impressing against Iraq, Norway, Paraguay and Morocco at the 2026 World Cup after Tchouaméni went down injured.

Defensively minded, Koné boasts a fine knack for winning duels and interceptions, along with a sharp intelligence when it comes to pressing opponents.

His physical strength, tireless running and presence on the pitch are matched by a comfort on the ball and a knack for making the right decisions. His passing success rate hit 90% last season in Serie A.

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