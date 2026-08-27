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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Real Madrid monitoring a French gem in Serie A

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M. Kone
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Real Madrid's scouts continue to monitor France's Manu Koné, the 25-year-old Roma midfielder.

AS newspaper report that Koné already sits on Real Madrid's list of targets to strengthen their midfield down the line. 

Los Blancos' officials watched him in action during Roma's Serie A opener last Monday, a thumping 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

Koné is under contract with Roma until 2029. He joined the club in 2024, immediately after Mourinho left his post as coach of the Italian side.

His market value stands at around 60 million euros.

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Before Rome, Koné turned out for Toulouse and Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has racked up 19 caps for France so far, starting and impressing against Iraq, Norway, Paraguay and Morocco at the 2026 World Cup after Tchouaméni went down injured.

Defensively minded, Koné boasts a fine knack for winning duels and interceptions, along with a sharp intelligence when it comes to pressing opponents. 

His physical strength, tireless running and presence on the pitch are matched by a comfort on the ball and a knack for making the right decisions. His passing success rate hit 90% last season in Serie A.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

  • AS Roma v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Real Madrid's plan to sign Konaté

    Koné's qualities align with Mourinho's priorities, but signing him, or any other player, will not happen during the current summer transfer window. Real Madrid consider their recruitment file closed, even if someone departs before the window shuts.

    Real Madrid do not rule out a strong move from one of the Premier League clubs, though, and that is why they are bracing for any scenario that may arise.

    Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all hunting for midfielders. Names such as Camavinga and Tchouaméni keep cropping up in that context.

    Whatever happens with Camavinga or Tchouaméni, Real Madrid's current thinking is clear: no additional signings this window.

    If the club do decide to bring in Koné, it will be in a future transfer window.

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