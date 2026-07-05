Getty/GOAL
Real Madrid receive blunt Michael Olise transfer message from Bayern Munich & France defender Dayot Upamecano as rumours of record-breaking €223m deal rage
Olise continues to be linked with Real Madrid
Olise has been heavily linked with Real Madrid as transfer speculation intensifies during the 2026 World Cup. SPORT reports that the Spanish giants could be prepared to spend a record-breaking €223 million (£191m/$255m) to sign the Bayern Munich winger. However, France team-mate Upamecano has played down the rumours.
Upamecano shuts down Real Madrid talk
Upamecano was asked about the persistent reports linking Olise with Real Madrid while on international duty with France. The defender offered a brief but emphatic response, suggesting Bayern have no intention of losing one of their key players.
"He stays here, he stays here!" Upamecano insisted.
Saha weigh in on Olise's future
Former France striker Louis Saha also addressed the speculation in an interview with GOAL, admitting the reported figures are extraordinary while praising Olise's rapid rise.
"It's absolutely crazy numbers," Saha admitted. "But I do think that he deserves those kind of accolades and debates, because what the boy has done in the space of one to two years, it's unbelievable.
"You have to remember, he was like playing for Crystal Palace and I don't think that people have really understood that type of talent. And this is a beautiful story as well, because someone who could be said to be nonchalant, not caring, not loving maybe football the way we do, has shut every mouth in this world and said, ‘listen, when you do it in your own identity, you can do amazing things’. And now people are chasing him like crazy. It's beautiful."
- Getty Images Sport
Transfer speculation is unlikely to fade
Speculation surrounding Olise is expected to continue as the transfer window progresses. Bayern's public stance remains clear, but reports linking the winger with Real Madrid are unlikely to disappear while interest in one of Europe's most sought-after attackers persists.
Olise, meanwhile, remains focused on his international duties with France. After Les Bleus secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Paraguay, they will now prepare to face Morocco in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting