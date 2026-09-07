On the eve of their Champions League debut against Inter, Kylian Mbappe told Sky Sport: "I can't wait to get started, this is a competition that creates dreams. I feel great, like the whole team. We will be ready."
Translated by
Real Madrid, Mbappé: "Inter? I prefer AC Milan, but they deserve respect"
Relationship with Vinicius
"Me and Vinicius incompatible? That's an opinion. I can't control the millions of rumours you hear when you play for the biggest club in the world. What matters to me is improving every detail on the pitch to help the team. Do Vinicius and I need to improve defensively? As I explained before, I can always improve. But I don't like comparing myself to my team-mates, otherwise I would have to highlight what I do and the others do not...".
Ballon d'Or
"It is a prestigious award that every footballer wants to win. People often ask me whether this time it will be my turn, even when I'm walking through the streets of Madrid. And some think I am the best in the world… I believe this is a good year to win it, but I do not know whether the voting will ultimately prove me right".
AC Milan are better
"I definitely prefer AC Milan. But Inter are an opponent who deserve great respect. A quality side. When I saw the draw my mind went straight to Thuram because we are very good friends. But they also have Lautaro, who is a striker capable of making the difference. Of course I hope not in this case. Mourinho? A great motivator, he is passing on to the group the experience of many years in his career. It is a pleasure and a privilege to be coached by him. We are all united, but we were last year too. Unfortunately, results do not always come. Look at my France: we wanted to win the World Cup and instead we did not even manage to reach the final..."
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