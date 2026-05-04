Real Madrid dealt big blow as full-back needs surgery on season-ending injury

The medical situation at Valdebebas has taken another turn for the worse as the club confirmed a major injury to one of its key defensive stalwarts. Following a series of clinical tests, the club announced that Mendy has been diagnosed with a lesion in the rectus femoris tendon of his right leg.

The injury occurred just ten minutes into the match against Espanyol, with the player's immediate reaction suggesting a significant tear.

Mendy’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the backline at a critical juncture of the season. The club statement noted that the player's condition remains pending further developments but Marca reports that the medical staff and the player are already weighing up the necessity of surgical intervention to ensure a full recovery.