Real Madrid's biggest problem isn't Kylian Mbappe or their dire defence: Los Blancos' lack of a Toni Kroos replacement is holding Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded squad back

Apparently nobody was happy. At least, that's what Toni Kroos claimed.

In an interview with The Athletic in October 2024, Kroos spoke extensively on his shock decision to retire at the end of last season. When it was first announced, on May 21, Kroos was in the midst of his best season in years - maybe even his best ever. He was 34, and the beating heart of Real Madrid's midfield. Yes, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr were bagging the goals, but Kroos paced everything. And despite the fact that his contract was due to expire in the weeks that followed, there was a sense that he could keep going. Madrid made it no secret that an extension was available, if he wanted it.

But Kroos declined. He had made his mind up; his footballing career was over. In a total embodiment of the proverb that was pushed into the spotlight by Jamie Carragher a few weeks before: Kroos had left the football before the football left him.

And it made sense in a way. The only way from here was down. Madrid were ushering in a new era of young, athletic superstars. Kroos was hanging his boots up while he still had something left to give.

Six months on, and Madrid must be wishing that they had been able to change his mind. Los Blancos really should be running away with La Liga - and pushing towards the top of the table in the revamped Champions League. Instead, they are floundering on both fronts.

The reasons for that are many. Kylian Mbappe hasn't jelled with his new team-mates, Vinicius and Rodrygo have picked up injuries and the defence has been a mess. But central to it all is the missing piece, the regista who controlled everything now watching from afar. There are many problems at Santiago Bernabeu, but Madrid miss Kroos more than anything else.