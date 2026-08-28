Rapid departure for 25 million and solution to the major problem area: double transfer bombshell at Eintracht Frankfurt?

According to Sky report, midfield star Hugo Larsson is currently in London for talks with two clubs over a move, with Eintracht's permission. One of them is said to be Crystal Palace. However, SGE are reportedly demanding at least €25 million for the 22-year-old Swede.

Larsson joined three years ago from Malmö FF for €9 million, so Eintracht stand to make a hefty profit on the deal. At the same time, the expected exit of the 12-time Sweden international, which had looked likely even before the summer, would also cost them a regular starter.

Shortly after arriving as a 19-year-old, Larsson established himself in the high-flying Hessen side and has been a key figure in Eintracht's midfield over the past three seasons. His performances dipped last season, though, as Eintracht lurched through a campaign marked by chaos and collective weakness, and that also brought extremely bitter consequences for Larsson personally.

World Cup snub shocks Larsson: "Devastated"

National team coach Graham Potter surprisingly left the Eintracht star out of his squad for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. "He received a call saying that he is not going, and Hugo is absolutely devastated. He has been involved the whole time, but now he will not be," a person from the player's camp said in mid-May in an interview with Fotbollskanalen.

Larsson now appears to have the next big step in his career within reach, and the 22-year-old could also cash in financially in the Premier League. He is currently said to earn €1.9 million a year at SGE, but a multiple of that is now on offer in England.

Eintracht are also likely to be open to selling Larsson because they have already signed two new central players this summer in Noel Aseko (€12 million from Bayern Munich) and Raphael Onyedika (€9 million from Club Brugge).

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Eintracht Frankfurt move on major problem area

Things look different, however, when it comes to central defence in Hessen's squad planning. Arthur Theate is in all likelihood set to leave for Serie A and Bologna, initially on loan but with a subsequent purchase option worth €15 million.

Another deal is now taking shape there too after the spectacular signing of Noah Atubolu as the new No. 1 from Freiburg. As Sky report, the Hessen club have reached an agreement with Stade Rennes over the transfer of Lilian Brassier. The 26-year-old defender is set to move to the Hessian metropolis for €8.5 million, with bonuses potentially taking the fee up to €10 million.

Brassier only joined last summer from Brest for €12 million and, after a slow start to the season with an ankle injury, established himself as a key figure in central defence. At SGE, he is in all likelihood set to form the first-choice partnership with captain Robin Koch. Alongside Koch, coach Adi Hütter currently only has Nnamdi Collins and Otavio available as further centre-backs, and Collins is still struggling with back problems.

That means Brassier is by no means an option for the Bundesliga opener against Union.