Raphinha's cousin calls out Brazil World Cup winner for spreading Saudi Arabia transfer 'lies' about Barcelona forward

Vampeta claimed the information had come from people close to the club, although he acknowledged it was effectively gossip he had heard during the Club World Cup. He said: "Raphinha is going through a serious family problem, in addition to financial difficulties. He's praying to see if he can go to Al-Hilal, he's dealing with this situation.

"It's a family matter. The information reached me through people close to the situation at Barcelona. He's hoping that signing for Al-Hilal will allow him to turn things around."

Those comments prompted a swift reaction from Raphinha's family, per Marca. His cousin, Igor Padilha, challenged the allegations on social media after a clip of the interview circulated online. Responding directly to Vampeta, Padilha wrote: "You're going to have to explain these lies, my friend."