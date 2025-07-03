PSL transfer window takeover: Orlando Pirates pull ahead while Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns scramble for reinforcements

Orlando Pirates have moved swiftly to show their might in the PSL transfer window, snatching some good players while rivals announce unknowns.

At this stage of the transfer window, it’s starting to feel like Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are just chasing shadows. No matter who they bring in, Orlando Pirates have already stolen the spotlight - and arguably, the entire window. The Buccaneers have been the busiest of the big three, making bold moves and blockbuster signings that have left rivals reeling.

The biggest shockwaves came with the headline arrivals of Sipho Mbule and Bafana Bafana international Oswin Appollis. These aren't just transfers - they're statements of intent. Pirates have laid down the gauntlet. But the window is still open, and the market still has some high-profile talent up for grabs.

If Chiefs or Sundowns want to mount a serious challenge, now’s the time to act. Big names like Thulani Serero, Fortune Makaringe, and Kamohelo Mokotjo are still out there, waiting for the right offer. Here's a look at some of the top-tier talent still in play - and how they could shift the balance of power.