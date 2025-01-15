PSL transfer focus: Joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC might be career suicide by Bafana Bafana young talent Jayden Adams

Bafana Bafana youngster Jayden Adams is about to make a grave mistake if he joins PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch.

Sometimes, you can’t help but sit back and wonder: what exactly are some players thinking when they decide to join Mamelodi Sundowns? Take Jayden Adams, for example - that's if the move from Stellenbosch FC to Chloorkop will materialize as it looks as good as done. In his position, there’s more than enough cover, and Sundowns could field three different starting line-ups, with Adams still struggling to make the cut.

It’s a familiar pattern at Chloorkop - players come in with promises of glory, told they’ll be the centrepiece of the team, only to quickly fade into the shadows. Think of names like George Lebese, George Maluleka, Aubrey Ngoma, and many others who’ve come and gone, left with nothing but unfulfilled promises.

Join us at GOAL as we take a closer look at some of Sundowns’ biggest flops and non-starters, and why Adams might have been wise to learn from their missteps.