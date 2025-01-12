Fawaaz Basadien, Stellenbosch FC vs Stade Malien, January 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns-bound Jayden Adams & Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Fawaaz Basadien shine as Stellenbosch FC ease into Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals after beating Stade Malien Bamako

CAF Confederations CupStellenbosch FC vs Stade MalienStellenbosch FCStade MalienRSB Berkane vs Stellenbosch FCRSB BerkaneStade Malien vs CD Lunda SulCD Lunda SulPremier Soccer LeagueS. BarkerJ. Adams

The Cape Winelands side recorded a convincing victory over the West Africans at Loftus Versfeld to reach the knockouts of this continental competition

  • Stellies hosted Stade Malien on Sunday
  • The Cape Winelands side won 2-0
  • They are now in the Caf CC quarters
