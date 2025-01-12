Mamelodi Sundowns-bound Jayden Adams & Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Fawaaz Basadien shine as Stellenbosch FC ease into Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals after beating Stade Malien Bamako
The Cape Winelands side recorded a convincing victory over the West Africans at Loftus Versfeld to reach the knockouts of this continental competition
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Stellies hosted Stade Malien on Sunday
- The Cape Winelands side won 2-0
- They are now in the Caf CC quarters
🟢📱