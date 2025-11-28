PSL club boss discloses what's holding back Kaizer Chiefs reject and Steven Pienaar-like Amajimbos sensation from overseas transfer amid Chelsea FC interest
Massive interest in Witbooi
Cape Town City midfielder Emile Witbooi has attracted massive interest from overseas as he continues to develop.
He has already trained with the development sides of Chelsea FC and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, in what were huge opportunities for the South Africa Under-17 star.
That exposure has raised his profile, including being part of the Amajimbos squad at the recently ended FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
His time in those elite environments also underlined how he is positively developing and the potential he has displayed early in his career.
It also shows that he could develop into a big player beyond the Premier Soccer League if he continues on this path.
Grant Veitch, the Director of Africa Recruitment at Roc Nation, the agency that handles Witbooi, has previously confirmed interest in the wonderkid.
“We’ve got insights into a few clubs [interest], so for Emile it’s about going to a level that will progress his career within Europe or the MLS. It must not be the last stop," Veitch said.
“For us, it’s about getting the right option so that when he’s 25, he’s in the top leagues of Europe or still playing at a very high level in Europe.
"That’s the important part of his next step," Veitch concluded.
What is blocking Witbooi from moving overseas?
Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has explained why the wonderkid is yet to move to Europe despite the interest in him.
"There was a lot of interest in Emile Witbooi, the latest is that we are still in negotiations with a few clubs, remember he can't leave until the end of the season," Comitis told KickOff.
"But you can see the boy is scoring goals, creating goals, he is really on top of his game, and I'm very confident we gonna find a very good deal and a very good club for him.
"He can't leave before the end of the season, he's still 17. It can only happen when he turns 18 which is in August [2026]. Players are only allowed to move to another country only when they are 18 years old.
"He's arguably the best player I have seen come through my hands. I've got comparisons of Steven Pienaar, I've got comparisons of Thulani Serero, and I can confidently say this kid has an X-factor," added Comitis.
"Yes, we got to respect the fact that the others played in the biggest leagues in Europe, Witbooi still gotta do it, but potentially from what I'm seeing, he is at that level. He is better than any other player that came through these hands of mine."
Chiefs' blunder on Witbooi
A product of the SAFA School of Excellence, Witbooi once tried his luck at Kaizer Chiefs a few years ago, but he was rejected.
He then continued his development at Cape Town City, where his potential was quickly recognised.
The Citizens wasted no time in promoting him to the first team, giving him a platform to mature as he follows the footsteps of his father, Bradley Ralani, a former City player himself, who explains his son's rejection by Chiefs.
"Chiefs said something about his physicality. He was not built enough according to their standards. But the football side was there, and they had to turn him back," Ralani said.
"Chiefs said he needed to grow a little bit. So that is how it happened. But he was there at Chiefs,"
After starring for Amakimbos at the 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, he added valuable international exposure to his profile.
What comes next?
Witbooi would now need to keep his top form as he approaches his 18th birthday, with interest already growing around him.
A PSL move is possible before he hits that milestone, but only wth the consent of his guardian.