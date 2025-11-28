PSL club boss discloses what's holding back Kaizer Chiefs reject and Steven Pienaar-like Amajimbos sensation from overseas transfer amid Chelsea FC interest

Cape Town City midfielder Emile Witbooi has attracted massive interest from overseas as he continues to develop.

He has already trained with the development sides of Chelsea FC and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, in what were huge opportunities for the South Africa Under-17 star.

That exposure has raised his profile, including being part of the Amajimbos squad at the recently ended FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

His time in those elite environments also underlined how he is positively developing and the potential he has displayed early in his career.

It also shows that he could develop into a big player beyond the Premier Soccer League if he continues on this path.

Grant Veitch, the Director of Africa Recruitment at Roc Nation, the agency that handles Witbooi, has previously confirmed interest in the wonderkid.

“We’ve got insights into a few clubs [interest], so for Emile it’s about going to a level that will progress his career within Europe or the MLS. It must not be the last stop," Veitch said.

“For us, it’s about getting the right option so that when he’s 25, he’s in the top leagues of Europe or still playing at a very high level in Europe.

"That’s the important part of his next step," Veitch concluded.