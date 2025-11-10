Interest in South Africa's World Cup star Emile Witbooi confirmed as ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Chelsea FC trialist's options discussed by agency

The Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs showed massive interest in the attacker, who is the son of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bradley Ralani, a couple of years ago.

However, things did not work out as all parties had anticipated, as the teenager didn't meet some requirements, the Soweto giants felt were vital.

"Chiefs said something about his physicality. He was not built enough according to their standards. But the football side was there, and they had to turn him back," Ralani opened up before.

"Chiefs said he needed to grow a little bit. So that is how it happened. But he was there at Chiefs," he concluded.

The Cape Town City player then secured another trial with Chelsea at the beginning of the 2025/26 season. This is after an impressive outing with the Blues in November 2024.

The London-based team wanted the South African to play for their U-18 team, but according to City's John Comits, no concrete offer came forth.