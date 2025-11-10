Interest in South Africa's World Cup star Emile Witbooi confirmed as ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Chelsea FC trialist's options discussed by agency
- Backpage
Chiefs and Chelsea: The two top clubs that wanted Witbooi
The Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs showed massive interest in the attacker, who is the son of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bradley Ralani, a couple of years ago.
However, things did not work out as all parties had anticipated, as the teenager didn't meet some requirements, the Soweto giants felt were vital.
"Chiefs said something about his physicality. He was not built enough according to their standards. But the football side was there, and they had to turn him back," Ralani opened up before.
"Chiefs said he needed to grow a little bit. So that is how it happened. But he was there at Chiefs," he concluded.
The Cape Town City player then secured another trial with Chelsea at the beginning of the 2025/26 season. This is after an impressive outing with the Blues in November 2024.
The London-based team wanted the South African to play for their U-18 team, but according to City's John Comits, no concrete offer came forth.
- SAFA on X
Witbooi shines with Amajimbos in Qatar
Witbooi has been one of the key players for the South Africa U-17 team, taking part in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
In the first game for Amajimbos against Bolivia, the teenager was on target as his team claimed a vital 3-1 win in Group A.
He was on target again in the 1-1 draw against the hosts, as he converted Kamohelo Mareletse's assist to ensure his team got a point in the pool.
Despite their showings in the last game of the pool, Amajimbos were beaten by Italy 3-1, but still managed to get their place in the knockout phase as Qatar and Bolivia crashed out.
It goes without saying that the young attacker will be a vital player in the next phase, but he might have done just enough to attract some top teams.
Top European teams are chasing Witbooi
In his recent interview with Soccer Beat, Grant Veitch, who is the Director of Africa Recruitment at Roc Nation, the agency that handles Witbooi, has revealed the youngster might be plying trade in some best leagues in the world.
“We’ve got insights into a few clubs [interest], so for Emile it’s about going to a level that will progress his career within Europe or the MLS. It must not be the last stop," he opened up.
“For us, it’s about getting the right option so that when he’s 25, he’s in the top leagues of Europe or still playing at a very high level in Europe.
"That’s the important part of his next step," Veitch concluded.
How Witbooi can raise his stake
Witbooi has to continue with his fine showings for Amajimbos in Qatar; another goal and probably an assist will boost his ratings.
The most important thing is to give his best, alongside his teammates, to advance to the quarter-final of the global competition.
Back at home, his showings should be replicated at the club level since that is the only way he can continue proving his maturity in the game.