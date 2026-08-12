95' - Buendia gets across his man at the near post but can't get enough on the header and sends it wide

90' - Dembele's weak left-footed effort is gathered on the ground by Bizot

74' - Joao Gomes lets fly with a powerful effort, but the defence blocks it

70' - Bizot keeps out a thunderous Nuno Mendes strike from outside the box

62' - Hemmings hits a powerful shot, but Safonov saves

61' - Doué, played through on the edge of offside, scores PSG's second with a curling left-footed effort from close range. The VAR check confirms the goal

59' - Buendia's header goes over

50' - McGinn tries a left-footed shot towards the far post, but Safonov denies him

45' - After so many headed chances, this time Madjo scores, with a left-footed volley, falling and under pressure

41' - Madjo gets up for another header. This one is a simple chance, and he misses badly

35' - Madjo goes again, curling a right-footed effort towards the far post that drifts wide

28' - With a header, 17-year-oldMadjo goes close to scoring

20' - As the move continues, the ball breaks back to Kvaratskhelia, who drills a right-footed shot at mid-height inside the near post, beating Bizot, who is late to it

19' - Kvaratskhelia finds Doué, whose shot, deflected by a defender, is saved by Bizot

13' - Kamara's right-footed effort from outside the box goes just wide

11' - Vitinha blazes high from distance