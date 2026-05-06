PSG player ratings vs Bayern Munich: The Champions League repeat is on! Khvicha Kvaratskhelia runs riot while Ousmane Dembele does the business to book trip to Budapest

However, after stunning their hosts with a third-minute opener from Ousmane Dembele, which came after outstanding work down the left wing from the irrepressible Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG proved that they can defend too.
Bayern threw absolutely everything at the reigning champions, but they only managed to find a way through a defence magnificently marshalled by Marquinhos in injury time, when Harry Kane fired home after being picked out in the penalty area by Alphonso Davies.
GOAL ranks all of the PSG players on show as Luis Enrique's men set up a fascinating final with Arsenal in Budapest, as the Parisians look to win their second European Cup just 12 months after lifting their first...