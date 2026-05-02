AFP
PSG slump to dismal draw before monster Champions League clash with Bayern as Ousmane Dembele & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia given rest
Luis Enrique prioritises Munich over league duties
Luis Enrique made no secret of his priorities on Saturday, making a staggering nine changes to the side that faced Bayern Munich earlier in the week. With a slender 5-4 lead to protect in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, the Spaniard opted to leave Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the bench for the duration of the match.
The duo, who both bagged doubles in the first leg against the Bundesliga giants, were joined on the sidelines by Vitinha, who was omitted from the matchday squad entirely. Instead, the Parc des Princes crowd was introduced to a host of fresh faces, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Renato Marin and teenage debutant Pierre Mounguengue.
- AFP
Rotated Parisians struggle for rhythm
The match started brightly for the hosts when Ibrahim Mbaye found the back of the net with a fortuitous early strike. However, the makeshift nature of the PSG line-up soon became apparent as Lorient, a side that has proved a bogey team for Paris in recent seasons, grew into the contest through Pablo Pagis’ clinical equaliser.
Warren Zaire-Emery, introduced as a second-half substitute to provide some much-needed experience, looked to have spared PSG's blushes when he restored the lead almost immediately after coming on. Yet the defensive vulnerabilities of a rotated backline were exposed again when young Mounguengue committed a costly error, allowing Aiyegun Tosin to level the scores for a second time.
Late VAR drama saves Lorient
The closing stages were defined by a controversial moment that briefly looked set to hand PSG an undeserved victory. The referee initially pointed to the spot in stoppage time for what appeared to be a handball in the Lorient penalty area, sparking protests from the visitors who insisted the contact was non-existent.
After a lengthy VAR intervention, the decision was ultimately overturned, leaving the home fans frustrated. It was a fitting end to a disjointed performance from the Ligue 1 leaders, who have now failed to beat the Brittany outfit in two league meetings this season.
- AFP
Lens title hopes still alive
While the draw does little to suggest PSG will lose their grip on the domestic crown, it does keep Lens, who have four games remaining, in the conversation. The gap remains seven points; any further slips from Luis Enrique’s men could lead to a nervy finish for a team chasing their fifth consecutive French title.