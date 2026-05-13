AFP
PSG do it again! Luis Enrique's side beat rivals Lens to secure another Ligue 1 title
Champions again at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
In a high-stakes showdown that promised to be the final hurdle in their domestic campaign, PSG proved exactly why they remain the gold standard in France. The rescheduled matchday 29 fixture saw the champions-elect face off against second-placed Lens, with the visitors knowing that a victory would mathematically end the title race. They did not disappoint, securing a professional 2-0 win to add yet another piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet at the Parc des Princes.
The breakthrough came courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who once again demonstrated his status as one of Europe’s elite attackers by silencing the home crowd. While Lens pushed for an equaliser to keep the title race alive until the final day, PSG’s defense stood firm. Matvey Safonov was instrumental between the sticks, making four world-class saves to keep the hosts at bay. The victory was finally put beyond doubt in stoppage time when young sensation Ibrahim Mbaye found the back of the net, confirming PSG as champions with a final flourish.
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A historic spell of domestic dominance
This latest triumph is more than just another trophy; it represents a historic milestone for the club. By securing their fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title, the current iteration of PSG has surpassed the previous club record of four straight wins set between 2012 and 2016. It is a testament to the relentless nature of the project under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), who have now overseen 12 league titles in the 15 seasons since their arrival in August 2011.
The sheer scale of their superiority is reflected in the record books. PSG now boast 14 French top-flight titles in total, moving four clear of historic rival Saint-Etienne. Since the Qatari takeover, only three clubs have managed to break the Parisian stranglehold: Olivier Giroud’s Montpellier in 2012, Kylian Mbappe’s Monaco in 2017, and Lille in 2021. This current five-year streak suggests that the gap between PSG and the chasing pack has never been wider.
Double dreams remain alive for Enrique
With the league title safely tucked away, Enrique can now turn his full attention to a historic end to the season. While Lens must pivot toward their French Cup final clash against Nice on May 22, PSG have their eyes on the biggest prize of all. The newly crowned champions are scheduled to face Arsenal in the Champions League final on May 30.
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The state of play in Ligue 1
While the title race is officially over, there is still plenty to play for across the division. PSG and Lens have already guaranteed their spots in next season’s revamped Champions League league phase, with 76 and 67 points respectively. The battle for the third and fourth spots remains the primary focus for the chasing pack; Lille currently sit third on 61 points, followed closely by Lyon in fourth on 60 and Rennes in fifth on 59 as the season reaches its climax.