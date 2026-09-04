Profits in the millions: Barcelona follow in Real Madrid's footsteps

Real Madrid have generated 210 million euros from the sale of players who came through Valdebebas, while in many cases retaining part of their rights and buy-back options.

Barcelona have been quick to adopt the same formula. They have banked 40 million euros from selling La Masia graduates coach Hansi Flick had no immediate use for.

According to "Sport", Madrid made four signings this summer for transfer fees, paying 225 million euros in fixed sums, with the total set to rise through various variables.

The striking part is how they paid for it. The Merengues financed almost the entire spend, around 210 million euros, by selling academy graduates they don't see fitting in over the medium term.

For some time now, the club have been unable to find room in their squad for the major prospects coming out of their academy. They make up for that lack of a sporting return from "La Fabrica" with sales worth millions.

In most cases, Madrid keep buy-back options on the players and priority rights in any future sale, while also holding onto half of their federative rights.

Barcelona have started down the same road, albeit on a smaller scale. The Catalan club pulled in close to 45 million euros by selling academy graduates who were not part of Flick's plans.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums