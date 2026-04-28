Probe demanded into the ugly scene witnessed during Soweto Derby when Orlando Pirates security personnel clashed with Kaizer Chiefs
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Chaotic events precede derby showdown
A fully packed FNB Stadium witnessed an event that they did not anticipate before the Premier Soccer League heavyweights Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clashed.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed just before kickoff, and it prompted a protest from Chiefs as the coaches instructed the players to leave the pitch. Since the chaos erupted in Amakhos's training zone, they had to prematurely end their drills.
Reports claim that the eruption occurred when Pirates security personnel blocked a Chiefs official from performing what is believed to be a pre-match ritual.
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'Regrettable and unacceptable' scene
Now, the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) has condemned the chaotic scene witnessed at the stadium.
“The South African Football Players Union [SAFPU] notes with grave concern the events that unfolded prior to the recent Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. What transpired during the pre-match warm-up is both regrettable and unacceptable. Incidents of this nature are not only embarrassing to the image of South African football, but they also risk compromising the safety and well-being of players. This responsibility cannot and must not be taken lightly,” the SAFPU statement on Tuesday read.
“Football occupies a unique place in our society. It is more than a game; it is a unifying force that reflects our shared values of respect, discipline, and collective pride. When disorder and confrontation overshadow such an occasion, it undermines the dignity of the sport and erodes public confidence in the structures entrusted with its stewardship.
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Probe demanded
The players' union has also demanded a full probe into the matter.
“SAFPU believes this moment calls for more than routine reflection. It demands accountability, leadership, and a renewed commitment to the principles that safeguard the game and those who play it. A full, transparent, and credible investigation must be undertaken, and where wrongdoing is found, the perpetrators must be brought to book without fear or favour," the statement added.
“Equally, this incident should serve as a turning point – an opportunity for all stakeholders, including clubs, match officials, security authorities, and governing bodies, to reaffirm their duty of care and to act decisively in preventing a recurrence. The safety of players is not negotiable; it is foundational.
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Protect Soweto derby
SAFPU also highlighted the importance of South Africa's iconic fixture and said it must be protected from cases of chaos.
“We must be clear: the integrity of the game cannot be compromised by lapses in judgement or failures in responsibility. The Soweto Derby stands as a symbol of excellence and heritage in African football. It must never be diminished by avoidable disorder.
“SAFPU remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the rights, safety, and dignity of players and will continue to engage all relevant authorities to ensure that this standard is upheld.”