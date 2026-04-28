Probe demanded into the ugly scene witnessed during Soweto Derby when Orlando Pirates security personnel clashed with Kaizer Chiefs

A fully packed FNB Stadium witnessed an event that they did not anticipate before the Premier Soccer League heavyweights Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clashed.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed just before kickoff, and it prompted a protest from Chiefs as the coaches instructed the players to leave the pitch. Since the chaos erupted in Amakhos's training zone, they had to prematurely end their drills.

Reports claim that the eruption occurred when Pirates security personnel blocked a Chiefs official from performing what is believed to be a pre-match ritual.