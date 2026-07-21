Premier League referee Anthony Taylor retires after 2026 World Cup - with ‘next chapter’ being planned after 20-year officiating career

Taylor has confirmed his retirement from professional refereeing with immediate effect, concluding a career that spanned 831 matches across 20 years.

The 47-year-old official, who began his journey as a prison officer before entering the Football League in 2006, took charge of his final game on July 6, 2026, overseeing Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the World Cup last 16.

Reflecting on his departure, Taylor highlighted the immense strain that comes with being an elite official in the modern era. "Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant," Taylor said. "The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.



