Predicting Pitso Mosimane’s first starting XI as Bafana Bafana lock horns with Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying

When the whistle blows in Soweto, all eyes on the continent will lock onto Orlando Amstel Arena as a new chapter in South African football officially begins as Bafana Bafana square off against Guinea in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Yet, for all the stakes tied to the road to AFCON, the true lightning rod of intrigue sits squarely on the home bench: the return of Pitso "Jingles" Mosimane for his second permanent reign at the helm of the national team.

More than fourteen years after his initial tenure ended in bitter heartbreak, Mosimane backtracks to the national dugout not as the unproven tactician of 2012, but as a continental colossus.

Armed with three CAF Champions League crowns, trophy-laden spells across North Africa and the Middle East, and a battle-hardened pragmatic brilliance, Mosimane’s homecoming brings an expectation of success. He inherits a side still riding the momentum of a historic FIFA World Cup knockout appearance, meaning the margin for error is razor-thin and the demand for immediate results is absolute.

Every tactical tweak, selection headache, and structural dynamic will be dissected under a high-powered microscope when Mosimane submits his official team sheet.

Building a lineup that honours the foundation laid before him while seamlessly injecting his signature high-intensity, structured football requires a delicate balance.

From resolving the goalkeeper hierarchy to deciding how to deploy seasoned leaders alongside dynamic young talents, Mosimane’s inaugural team selection against a physical, dangerous Guinean outfit will reveal his blueprint for Bafana's future.

As the first match for Mosimane is fast approaching, GOAL predicts a possible starting XI: