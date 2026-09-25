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Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Predicting Pitso Mosimane’s first starting XI as Bafana Bafana lock horns with Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
R. Williams
S. Chaine
K. Sebelebele
L. Seema
N. Sibisi
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Sithole
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis
Y. Mbuthuma
L. Singh
T. Zwane
T. Moremi
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Premier Soccer League

As Jingles prepares to kick off his high-stakes second reign in charge of South Africa against a formidable Guinean side, all eyes are locked on the master tactician’s official team sheet. With key regular starters side lined, a tactical reshuffle is on the cards.

When the whistle blows in Soweto, all eyes on the continent will lock onto Orlando Amstel Arena as a new chapter in South African football officially begins as Bafana Bafana square off against Guinea in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Yet, for all the stakes tied to the road to AFCON, the true lightning rod of intrigue sits squarely on the home bench: the return of Pitso "Jingles" Mosimane for his second permanent reign at the helm of the national team.

More than fourteen years after his initial tenure ended in bitter heartbreak, Mosimane backtracks to the national dugout not as the unproven tactician of 2012, but as a continental colossus.

Armed with three CAF Champions League crowns, trophy-laden spells across North Africa and the Middle East, and a battle-hardened pragmatic brilliance, Mosimane’s homecoming brings an expectation of success. He inherits a side still riding the momentum of a historic FIFA World Cup knockout appearance, meaning the margin for error is razor-thin and the demand for immediate results is absolute.

Every tactical tweak, selection headache, and structural dynamic will be dissected under a high-powered microscope when Mosimane submits his official team sheet.

Building a lineup that honours the foundation laid before him while seamlessly injecting his signature high-intensity, structured football requires a delicate balance.

From resolving the goalkeeper hierarchy to deciding how to deploy seasoned leaders alongside dynamic young talents, Mosimane’s inaugural team selection against a physical, dangerous Guinean outfit will reveal his blueprint for Bafana's future.

As the first match for Mosimane is fast approaching, GOAL predicts a possible starting XI:

  • Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Goalkeeper

    In goal, Ronwen Williams remains Pitso Mosimane’s premier choice to anchor Bafana Bafana’s starting XI against Guinea.

    Retained as the primary armband holder in Mosimane’s updated leadership framework, the talented shotstopper brings indispensable big-match temperament and extensive continental experience to the business of qualification.

    Beyond his leadership and shot-stopping, Williams serves as a vital distribution engine, offering the composure and elite ball-playing ability necessary for Mosimane’s tactical preference of building play from the back.

    Although Orlando Pirates goal-minder, Sipho Chaine has been the in-form keeper with nine clean sheets and only three goals conceded in 12 matches, the veteran coach will likely lean towards Williams' international level experience when selecting a team to do duty against Guinea.


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  • Lebone Seema, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Defenders

    In the backline, a back four comprising Kamogelo Sebebele, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Lebone Seema, and Aubrey Modiba provides Pitso Mosimane with the ideal combination of physical resilience, tactical versatility, and elite ball progression.

    Deployment of Sebebele at right-back offers energetic overlap capabilities and dynamic width, balancing Modiba's inverted playmaking role on the left flank where he comfortably tucks into midfield to initiate build-up sequences.

    At the heart of the defence, a central pairing of Sibisi and Seema would give Bafana Bafana an uncompromising aerial presence and aggressive defending needed to neutralise Guinea's powerful physical threat, while both defenders possess the spatial awareness and distribution range required to turn Mosimane’s high-line defensive system into an offensive unit in the blink of an eye.


  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Midfielders

    Pitso Mosimane is likely to deploy the formidable central engine room of Teboho Mokoena and Siphephelo Sithole to anchor Bafana Bafana's double pivot, while giving Relebohile Mofokeng free rein in the number 10 role.

    Mokoena’s exceptional tactical discipline, long-range passing, and threat from distance perfectly complement Sithole’s physical presence, ball-winning tenacity, and ability to break up opposition transitions before they reach the backline.

    This double screen provides the absolute security and defensive balance needed against a physical Guinean midfield, while simultaneously shielding the defence and liberating Mofokeng higher up the pitch.

    Freed from heavy defensive duties, the youthful Mofokeng brings the unpredictable creativity, sharp half-space movement, and decisive final-third passing needed to unlock tight defences and link seamlessly with the frontline.


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  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Fowards

    The former Al Ahly tactician could be forced into a reshuffled, dynamic attacking trio featuring Oswin Appollis and Luther Singh operating on the flanks, with young forward Yanela Mbuthuma getting a surprise nod as the lone striker in the absence of regular starters Evidence Makgopa and Lyle Foster.

    Operating on the left wing, Appollis brings lethal one-on-one dribbling, rapid transitions, and a proven track record of delivering pinpoint crosses into the penalty box.

    On the opposite flank, Singh offers direct power, tactical experience, and an acute goalscoring instinct that allows him to cut inside and overload central areas.

    Spearheading the attack, Mbuthuma faces a monumental opportunity to lead the line; his mobility, willingness to press high, and sharp movement off the ball offer Bafana Bafana an unpredictable, energetic focal point capable of stretching Guinea's physical centre-backs and creating space for the wide men to exploit.


  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Substitutes

    Beyond a formidable starting lineup, Pitso Mosimane possesses a stacked substitutes' bench that offers both game-changing depth and room for tactical experimentation.

    Emerging talents like US-based winger Puso Dithejane present "Jingles" with an exciting opportunity to blood fresh, dynamic energy into the national fold without compromising structure.

    Alongside Dithejane, Mosimane can lean on an array of proven high-caliber match-winners to change the complexion of any contest: Sipho Chaine provides reliable insurance in goal, while the defensive fortification of Thabang Matuludi and Bathusi Aubaas offers physical bite to close out games.

    In the attacking third, the bench boasts an embarrassment of riches, featuring the veteran wizardry of Themba Zwane, the lightning pace of Thapelo Maseko and Tshepang Moremi, and the goal-scoring flair of Tashreeq Mathews and Cassius Mailula, giving Bafana Bafana world-class options to reshape their attack dynamically off the bench.


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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Guinea crest
Guinea
GUI
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea crest
Eritrea
ERI
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA