The Soweto giants travel to Limpopo to face Matsatsantsa as they kick off the bid to win their first trophy of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs will be up against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday as they begin their Carling Knockout campaign.

Pressed to win their first major trophy since 2015, the Beer Cup is the immediate opportunity Amakhosi have to claim gold.

With SuperSport no pushovers, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is likely to field his strongest team and GOAL predicts how the Tunisian could select his starting lineup.